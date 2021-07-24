Advertisement

Diamond Lake regatta honors life of Michiana sailor

By Carly Miller
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CASSOPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - A regatta on Diamond Lake Saturday honored a long-time Michiana resident and sailor.

The Reid Francis Memorial Sailing Race started at 10 a.m. Saturday in memory of Reid Francis who lost his battle with cancer in April of 2020.

17 sailors were a part of the event hosted by the Diamond Lake Yacht Club, and a former commodore for the club has known the Francis family for years.

He says he is so happy to see sailing coming back to the lake.

“This event really kind of culminates two years of work that we’ve had to bring sailing back. We have a sailing program here for youths. We’ve had over 80 participants, so there’s a lot of activity and a lot of sailing activity at diamond lake,” former Diamond Lake Yacht Club Commodore Louis Csokasy said.

There were 3 different races throughout the day, with trophies presented to the top three competitors.

