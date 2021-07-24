Advertisement

Brewers beat White Sox 7-1; La Russa, Anderson ejected

La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside.
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is held back by teammates as he yells at an umpire during the...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson is held back by teammates as he yells at an umpire during the eighth inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, July 23, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Tyrone Taylor hit a grand slam to cap the Milwaukee Brewers’ six-run outburst in the seventh inning of a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. White Sox manager Tony La Russa and outfielder Tim Anderson were both ejected by home plate umpire John Libka in the opening game of this interleague series between division leaders. La Russa’s ejection came during a mound conference in the seventh after Milwaukee’s Rowdy Tellez drew a bases-loaded walk on a 3-2 pitch that was ruled just outside. Anderson was in the dugout in the top of the eighth inning when he also got tossed.

