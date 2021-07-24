Advertisement

Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

Chicago got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from Columbus for younger defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder.
FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones plays against the...
FILE - In this May 3, 2021, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones plays against the Nashville Predators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. Jones has been traded from the Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, July 23, because the trade had been agreed to but the call not completed yet.(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks in a blockbuster trade completed just before the NHL draft. Chicago got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from Columbus for younger defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder. Jones also has agreed to a $76 million, eight-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. It was one of four trades made in the hours leading up to the draft. Arizona traded captain Oliver Ekman-

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Mishawaka police find two young men dead in their home on Burdette Street.
UPDATE: Mishawaka death investigation ruled ‘murder-suicide’
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200
Two injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
Brad Bauters and James Hart
St. Joseph County officers involved in fatal drunk driving crash with injuries resign

Latest News

Chicago Cubs' Robinson Chirinos, left, celebrates his solo home run as Arizona Diamondbacks...
Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3
Cubs reclaim series lead with 6-4 win
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their victory over the Chicago Cubs in baseball...
Kim earns 5th straight win on birthday, Cards beat Cubs 3-2
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing a COVID-19...
NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks