Blackhawks acquire Seth Jones, agree on $76M, 8-year deal

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) - Seth Jones has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Chicago Blackhawks in a blockbuster trade completed just before the NHL draft. Chicago got Jones and the 32nd pick in the draft and a 2022 sixth-rounder from Columbus for younger defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th and 44th picks in the draft and a 2022 first-rounder. Jones also has agreed to a $76 million, eight-year contract extension, a person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press. It was one of four trades made in the hours leading up to the draft. Arizona traded captain Oliver Ekman-

