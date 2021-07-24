2nd Chance: Kensley

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.

Meet Kensley!

When this little girl arrived at the rescue, she was alone, afraid, and pregnant.

With the loving care of her foster mom, Kensley has raised her babies and has learned to trust.

Now it’s Kensley’s turn to find a loving home of her own.

Kensley is 2-years-old and is quiet, gentle, and loving.

Because she is a timid girl, she will do best in a quiet and calm home.

She does well with other dogs and cats.

If you want to adopt Kensley or any other pet, you can contact Heartland Small Area Rescue at (574) 400-5633.

