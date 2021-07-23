St. Joseph County officers involved in fatal drunk driving crash with injuries resign

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two St. Joseph County Police officers who are accused of making false statements in connection with a fatal drunk driving crash that injured six family members, including a 13-year-old girl who suffered a serious spinal injury, have voluntarily resigned.

Back on Feb. 5, Cpl. Brad Bauters and Cpl. James Hart responded to two accidents involving 32-year-old Stephen Stopczynski. He was reportedly told by police to go home after crashing into a snowbank.

But four hours later, he came back to get his car, where he would ultimately crash into an SUV, killing himself, and seriously injuring 13-year-old Giuliana Mendez.

After investigating, it was discovered that Hart and Bauters made incomplete and false statements on reports.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department:

Officer James Hart has chosen to voluntarily resign from the St. Joseph County Police Department. As a result of the resignation ending the employment of Officer Hart, Sheriff Redman has filed a “Withdrawal of Charges Due to Resignation” with the St. Joseph County Police Merit Board ending the pending Merit Board disciplinary case involving James Hart. The Department will have no further comment on Mr. Hart’s matter or employment with the Department.

Officer Brad Bauters has chosen to voluntarily resign from the St. Joseph County Police Department. As a result of the resignation ending the employment of Officer Bauters, Sheriff Redman has filed a “Withdrawal of Charges Due to Resignation” with the St. Joseph County Police Merit Board and ending the pending Merit Board disciplinary case involving Bauters. The Department will have no further comment on Mr. Bauters’ matter or employment with the Department.

