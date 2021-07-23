Advertisement

South Bend schools host event to teach children about nutrition

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Bend Community School Corporation partnered with Chartwells K12 to host a “Discovery Kitchen Live” event at Potawatomi Park Friday.

The program has taken place at various South Bend parks throughout the summer. The weekly event is led by Chef Kenneth Acosta and is focused on introducing cooking, nutrition values and kitchen safety to children in a fun and engaging way.

Today’s menu featured hot dogs, vegetable kabobs and peanut butter and jelly French toast.

“Nutrition, it’s not only a good thing to educate,” executive chef of Chartwells K12 South Bend Kenneth Acosta said. “But, it’s also a good thing for your health. It’s a good thing all around. I think we get lost in the community when we have too many fast-food aspects to things. And these are things that you can take at home and do an adventure with at home. Get the family together, bring the community together and have that meal at the table again. And say, ‘Hey, that wasn’t actually that bad and that wasn’t that hard to cook.’”

The hosts say adolescent food insecurity is on the rise nationwide and they want to ensure they educate children on the importance and value of quality food.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

