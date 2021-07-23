Advertisement

Silver Beach Carousel reopens after being closed for 16-months

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The Silver Beach Carousel is re-opening for the first time in more than a year.

Things will be a little different this time around.

To make sure the ride is Covid-safe, riders will have to sign up in advance for a one-hour time slot.

During your reserved time, you can ride the carousel as often as you want.

Between each session, volunteers will disinfect the ride.

You can reserve a time slot online for $8 per person.

Just visit www.CarouselRSVP.com.

“To see people coming through the door again--it gives me goosebumps. Then seeing them finally loading on the carousel, and just the smiles--it’s good to see the smiles again,” said Silver Beach Carousel operator Ken Kaszubowski.

This carousel started spinning here in 2010, but the history of a carousel at Silver Beach goes back more than 100 years.

