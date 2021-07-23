Advertisement

Sheriff investigates triple slaying in western Wisconsin; bodies found at quarry entrance

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July 23, 2021.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation after three people were found dead early Friday morning.

According to La Crosse County Sheriff Jeffrey Wolf, the bodies were found at the entrance gate to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton, WEAU-TV reported.

Two employees heading to work at the quarry, which is also known as Romstag Quarry, called 911 at 4:57 a.m. CT to report the bodies.

The crime occurred “in the hours of darkness” before the bodies were found this morning, Wolf said Friday afternoon. No suspects are in custody.

Wolf said the crime appears to be targeted, and that the public, in general, is not in danger.

“For whatever reason, it occurred at this location for a specific reason,” Wolf said. “I don’t think there’s any concern for residents or our communities.”

Wolf didn’t release any other details of the crime scene, other than describing it as “complicated” due in part to the hot temperatures Friday afternoon.

Also investigating are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office.

Wolf says the autopsies will be conducted in Rochester, Minn.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mishawaka police find two young men dead in their home on Burdette Street.
UPDATE: Mishawaka death investigation ruled ‘murder-suicide’
Caught on camera: A teenage thrillseeker gets a birds-eye view in a collision with a seagull...
WATCH: Seagull latches to teen’s neck during amusement park thrill ride
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200
Two injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
Metro Homicide investigation
Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home

Latest News

You can't visit the Elkhart County 4-H Fair without checking out some animals!
Elkhart County 4-H Fair: Young McDonald’s
South Bend's virtual school has been around since before the pandemic started, but in the...
Enrollment open for SBCSC virtual school year
South Bend’s virtual school’s been around since before the pandemic started but in those months...
Enrollment open for SBCSC virtual school year
United States' Megan Rapinoe gives the victory sign before a women's soccer match against...
US women’s national soccer team appeals to overturn equal pay case decision
As Americans begin to shed their masks, questions and concerns remain over what's next....
St. Louis officials to reinstate some mask requirements