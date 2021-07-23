SBCSC accepting students for virtual school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is accepting students for its virtual school.

K-12 students can choose to take most of their classes online, and grades 9-12 will be taught by local teachers from the school corporation. That way students enrolled virtually will have the ability to meet face-to-face with teachers.

The virtual school will eventually be employing South Bend teachers for grades K-8.

