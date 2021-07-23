Advertisement

Old Marquette School to become affordable housing unit

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are “old school” plans to create more apartments in South Bend… literally.

A Brownsburg based developer has its sights set on the former Marquette School building at 1905 College Street.

The building has been around since 1937, but it has been vacant for about a decade now.

Marquette has survived demolition attempts, and in 2017 it was named as one of the ten most endangered historic buildings in Indiana.

“Marquette has been on our radar because of the most endangered in 2017. We kept our eye on it since then. Circumstances have now changed to a point where it as a project was viable for redevelopment,” Jonathan Anderson of AP Development LLC told 16 News Now in a telephone interview.

Plans call for converting Marquette into a 46-unit apartment building. “It’s always a challenge with historic buildings because we find things as we go along but we have a price tag between $10 and $11 million right now to renovate the building. We think that’s pretty accurate from projects we’ve done in the past,” Anderson said.

AP Development has a history of bringing historic buildings back to life in Indiana. The company now has two projects under construction and others in pre-development.

Uses range from apartments to a hotel, to a mixed-use project and another with a community arts focus.

“The building (Marquette) is actually in very good shape most of what’s been damaged inside we would remove anyway. Nasty carpets and drywall, that kind of thing. The bones of the building are good,” Anderson said.

The Marquette School Lofts project does hinge on securing Indiana low-income tax credits and that program tends to be very competitive. Winners will be announced in November.

The project also needs a zoning change, and that request will go before the South Bend Common Council at its August 23rd meeting.

