No quit: Yermín Mercedes rejoins White Sox Triple-A team

FILE - In this April 18, 2021, file photo, Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes swings at a pitch next to Boston Red Sox's Christian Vazquez during a baseball game in Boston. One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Mercedes was back with the White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)(Steven Senne | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - One day after announcing he was stepping away from baseball, Yermín Mercedes was back with the Chicago White Sox’s Triple-A affiliate.

The White Sox confirmed Mercedes was in uniform Thursday for the Charlotte Knights’ game against the Durham Bulls.

Mercedes also apologized in an Instagram post, writing, “I love everybody. I’m back.”

On Wednesday night, Mercedes posted on Instagram that he was walking away from baseball, saying, “It’s over.”

The 28-year-old rookie carried the White Sox with his booming bat early in the season but got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump.

7/22/2021 5:05:28 PM (GMT -4:00)

