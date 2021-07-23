Advertisement

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing a COVID-19...
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, wearing a COVID-19 vaccinated sticker, speaks during the first round of the NFL football draft in Cleveland. The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Goodell said Thursday, July 22, 2021, in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)(Steve Luciano | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game because of a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week.

The memo was sent to the teams by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday and obtained by The Associated Press.

The memo adds that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season.

However, forfeits are among the consequences. T

he league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80% of their players, and more than 75% of players are in the process of being vaccinated.

