Late South Bend hero honored with street sign

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend community gathered near the Martin Luther King Community Center Friday to honor someone who meant a lot to the community.

Jimmie “Hal” Lindsey had a street named in his honor for his commitment to help better the South Bend community by interacting with and mentoring children.

Lindsey passed away 23 years ago, but South Bend Councilman Henry Davis Jr., along with other prominent community members, felt it was necessary to honor someone who meant so much to so many people.

“It’s a blessing, man,” Lindsey’s son Jeremy said. “My father’s been passed away for 23 years, so it means that much more to finally have him honored and recognized in this way. He also has the gym named after him and other community awards that we’ve received, but this means a whole lot to myself and my family.”

The sign that bears Lindsey’s name now sits on the corner of Linden Avenue and College Street, which is close to where he grew up and raised his family.

