Kim earns 5th straight win on birthday, Cards beat Cubs 3-2

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their victory over the Chicago Cubs in baseball...
Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their victory over the Chicago Cubs in baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)(Joe Puetz | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kwang Hyun-Kim earned his fifth straight win on his 34th birthday and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 3-2.

Nolan Arenado and Dylan Carlson homered as the Cardinals moved a game over .500 at 49-48.

Kim allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his 23rd save after suffering his first career blown save on Tuesday night.

Cubs starter Adbert Alzolay allowed three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings.

He is winless in his last seven starts.

7/22/2021 10:26:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

