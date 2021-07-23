IU President tests positive for COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana University President Pamela Whitten has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an email she sent out Thursday.

Whitten says she is fully vaccinated and is in isolation with mild symptoms. She is continuing to work and guide the university from home.

Whitten started her tenure as IU’s president on July 1 after Michael McRobbie retired from the position after 14 years.

