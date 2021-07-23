Heat and humidity continues into the weekend with chances for showers and storms

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms this evening, ending after sunset. Low: 70.

Saturday: Calm to start the day, but getting hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms popping up with potentially strong storms rolling through around sunset. High: 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still hot. High: 88.

High: 86

Low: 71

Rain: 0.08″

