Heat and humidity continues into the weekend with chances for showers and storms

Feeling like the 90s this weekend with stronger storms possible Saturday PM
By Matt Engelbrecht
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Isolated showers and storms this evening, ending after sunset. Low: 70.

Saturday: Calm to start the day, but getting hot and humid. Afternoon showers and storms popping up with potentially strong storms rolling through around sunset. High: 87.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, still hot. High: 88.

High: 86

Low: 71

Rain: 0.08″

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

