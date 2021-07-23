Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity house build underway

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MIDDLEBURY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman helped build what is going to be her new home.

On Thursday, Habitat for Humanity, along with about 50 employees of the Winnebago towables, got to work on the interior and exterior walls of Teresa Williams’s future home.

Williams applied for the homeownership program in the fall of 2020 and was accepted later that year. Since then, she has helped build the home, as well as save for her down payment.

“I’ve learned so many things with Habitat,” Willams says. “I’ve learned how to build. I’ve learned how to manage money. So many things. I’ve learned how to take care of a home not just own a home. But it means everything to me. I’m going to have my grandson living with me. He’s five, he’s so excited.”

Once the wall structures are completed, they will be transported to Goshen, where construction will resume.

The home will be over a thousand square feet and have three bedrooms.

