Grand Opening for New Art Installation in South Bend

By Monica Murphy
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Wanna know what’s good in Michiana?

On Thursday, two local artists were recognized for a new art installation at Pier Park in downtown South Bend.

Community leaders said this will breathe new life into the park and will help draw people to the area.

This was a collaboration between Venues Parks & Arts and artists Eli Kahn and Cara Givens.

The modern art piece is an infinity mirror that resides in the former tunnel underneath the parking garage.

It will create a physical and auditory experience for visitors.

“Bring that energy back here and reclaim this area. What better way to do it than with art?” said Aaron Perri, Executive Director for Venues Parks & Arts.

“It’s super exciting. South Bend is my hometown, so this is kind of a dream realized and I never expected to be working with the city so young, so I am super stoked...I think it’s a very personal approach to park installations and public art and I just hope that everyone has a great experience,” said Givens.

Kahn said he is thankful for the opportunity.

“I basically lost my job during the pandemic, so to have an opportunity to do my art in some kind of meaningful way without putting myself at risk was really nice,” he said.

The installation was funded by grants.

