Former SB Housing Authority Director to be released from jail

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The former director of the South Bend Housing Authority should soon be released from jail.

Tonya Robinson has been in custody since her arrest on Tuesday. She’s accused of stealing millions in federal funds while on the job and faces a maximum prison sentence of 280 years.

Robinson won’t have to post bond to be released, but she will have to pay $10,000 if she fails to show up at scheduled hearings.

In court Friday, the same conditions were set for alleged co-conspirators Archie Robinson III, and Albert Smith. All will have to surrender their passports and firearms licenses.

