First Alert Forecast: Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Today, Hot and Humid Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible throughout the day. Some of these thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall and some gusty winds. We are not expecting any severe weather today. The scattered storms will likely cool a few places off into the upper 70s from time to time but the high will hover in the middle 80s during the afternoon. Warm and humid. High of 84.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms continue into the evening and the chance of an isolated showers stays with us through the evening and into the morning hours. Staying warm and muggy. Low of 71.

SATURDAY: The weekend begins mostly dry with just a slight chance of a shower during the first half of the day. In the afternoon a front begins to move in from the North and this will likely fire some scattered storms across the area. These storms move through with a broken line throughout the evening and overnight hours. A few of these storms could be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado not out of the question. We will keep you posted on this time frame as new data comes in. High of 87.

SUNDAY: The scattered storms continue to move South through the early morning hours before things clear out during the second half of the morning. Clouds clear and the sunshine returns to Michiana, but it will be a hot and humid day. Highs in the upper 80s with a heat index sitting in the lower to middle 90s. Prepare for a very warm and humid weekend. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: The hot and humid pattern sticks with us into next week as the highs remain in the upper 80s with a heat index sitting in the lower 90s through at least Tuesday. Storm chances return by the second half of the week with more scattered or pop-up chances. Highs look to eventually rebound into the lower 80s by the end of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, July 22nd, 2021

Thursday’s High: 82

Thursday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

