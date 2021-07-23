Enrollment open for SBCSC virtual school year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Community School Corporation is enrolling students for their virtual school.

16 News Now spoke to administrators to learn what students can expect if they’re learning online this year.

South Bend’s virtual school’s been around since before the pandemic started but in those months that students were participating in eLearning, it shed light on how they could make improvements to their online classrooms.

One of those improvements was getting more South Bend Community School teachers involved in the virtual classroom.

“This year we’re starting to transition so our 9th-12th grade learners who decide that virtual schooling is an option for them will now begin to be taught by South Bend Community School teachers,” said SBCSC Assistant Superintendent of Academics Brandon White.

K-8th graders will still be learning from specialized online instructors not part of the school corporation, but White says they eventually want South Bend teachers instructing those students too.

“We’d like to continue to see how we build and grow this model to make our virtual school truly a local option but we’re still working on that for the K-8th grades,” White said.

White says the virtual school is ideal for students requiring special accommodations, students who don’t physically live near south bend, or students looking to take an elective or advanced course not offered where they attend.

Now’s the time to enroll your kid in a South Bend Community School whether that’s virtual or in-person by following this link.

