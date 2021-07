GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H Fair kicked off Friday for the first time in two years.

The fair will run through July 31st.

Special deals will be offered for First Friday, July 23rd, including $5 admission, $5 food specials and free big wheel rides from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.