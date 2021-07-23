Advertisement

Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County 4-H begins Friday, July 23, and it will run until July 31.

Ticket prices vary by the day, so be sure to visit the fair’s website to check rates. Admission is free on Sunday, July 25.

There will be a wide variety of performers, including rock band ZZ Top and country music singer Chris Lane.

The fair is following current CDC guidelines, so those who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear a mask.

