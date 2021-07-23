Elkhart County 4-H Fair begins Friday

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re visiting the Elkhart County Fair, you’re likely going to be on the lookout for some good food.

Best Around Concessions has food stands all across the fairgrounds, and they are proud to offer their Flaming Hot Cheetos funnel cake to fairgoers this year.

Along with unique funnel cakes, Best Around Concessions has dozens of food and drink options, everything from chili cheese fries to fruit smoothies to their popular saratoga chips.

The owners of Best Around Concessions say they’ve been coming to the Elkhart County Fair since 1980, and they are happy to be back once again this year.

“This fair means a lot to us. My brother and I run everything together. It’s a family business, and we grew up right here every summer. We spent almost two months a year on these fairgrounds, and we would work all the festivals and events all around. This fair is like our hometown fair in our eyes because this is where we grew up,” Owner of Best Around Concessions Kevin Mcgrath said.

If you’re bringing your kids with you to the fair, there are plenty of fun things for them to enjoy.

The farm-to-market tractor course for kids is the perfect way to have a little fun while also learning about agriculture.

Kids 8 and under can drive through the course and pick up fake ingredients from the garden along the way.

Then they sell the ingredients at the farmers market stand in order to see how farm to table works. The best part is it’s free for kids to enjoy and open daily at the fair.

“I really enjoy teaching kids the farm-to-table aspect. So many kids who come to the fair don’t have gardens at home and think their food comes from the grocery store. So teaching them that somebody first grows their food and then it goes to the grocery store, and then your parents buy the food and bring it home and prepare it for you. Teaching them the cycle of that,” Director of Youth Ag Education Sara Granberg said.

You can’t visit the fair without checking out some animals. If you want your heart to melt you better head over to Young McDonald’s Farm to see the adorable newborn animals here and their moms.

This is a part of the youth ag education area of the fair and features animals that were born within the last few weeks and their moms.

You’ll find a miniature horse, a donkey, rabbits, goats, and a sow that is supposed to be giving birth to piglets any day.

Those with the Youth Ag Education Department say this part of the fair has become so popular, especially once the piglets arrive.

“Again it kind of goes back to the kids that grew up in the city no knowing and not having this portion of agriculture in their lives and never having the chance to see a calf born or see piglets born or see goats born. Just giving them a whole new experience, and it’s become super popular,” Granberg said.

Visiting Young Mcdonald’s Farm is completely free and open daily during the fair so come see these adorable newborns.

