Classic 80s music rocks Fridays by the Fountain

By Kevon DuPree
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Friday which means another Fridays by the Fountain concert at Jon Hunt Plaza.

Eighties cover band “The 1985” provided the music and entertainment at Friday’s concert. A variety of food trucks were also parked on the plaza to offer lunchtime favorites like tacos, pizza, salads and smoothies.

The plaza was full of people who were on their lunch break and families who were simply enjoying the sunshine and live music.

“They’re a fantastic cover band,” concert attendee Beth North said. “They get everybody on their feet and get them dancing. Get them into the moment and nobody really cares what they look like. When you listen to good music and you’re in the moment, you just go with it. A lot of the music that they play, people know the words and they sing along.”

Fridays by the Fountain takes place every Friday during the summer between 11:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. The genres of music played include blues, jazz, rock, folk and country.

