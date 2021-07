Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3. Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single. Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen. He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peacock after Arizona scored two in the top half. Chicago won for just the sixth time in 23 games since Davies and three relievers no-hit the Dodgers in Los Angeles on June 24.

