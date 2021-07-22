Advertisement

White Sox rookie catcher Mercedes says he’s leaving baseball

Mercedes announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday.
Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes (73) bats against the Seattle Mariners in the second...
Chicago White Sox's Yermin Mercedes (73) bats against the Seattle Mariners in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, June, 27, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)(David Banks | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Yermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball. Mercedes announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted an image of the words “it’s over.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

