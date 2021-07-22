White Sox rookie catcher Mercedes says he’s leaving baseball

CHICAGO (AP) - Yermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball. Mercedes announced his decision on Instagram on Wednesday. He posted an image of the words “it’s over.”

