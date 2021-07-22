UPDATE: Mishawaka death investigation ruled ‘murder-suicide’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police have confirmed that a shooting in Mishawaka that ended in two deaths is a murder-suicide.

On Tuesday around 11 p.m., police arrived at a home on Burdette street and found 29-year-old Joseph Banks and 23-year-old Trevor Danneffel dead from gunshot wounds.

Autopsy reports show that banks had been shot by Danneffel, and his death has been ruled a homicide. They then say Danneffel shot himself.

From the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office:

Today autopsies were completed on Joseph Banks, 29 years old, and Trevor Danneffel, 23 years old, at the Stryker School of Medicine, Western Michigan University (Kalamazoo, MI). Upon conclusion of the autopsies, a forensic pathologist determined Joseph Banks’ cause of death to be gunshot wounds and his manner of death to be homicide. The forensic pathologist determined Trevor Danneffel’s cause of death to be gunshot wound, and his manner of death to be suicide.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 10:53 p.m. the Mishawaka Police Dispatch Center received a telephone call from an individual at 819 Burdette Street Mishawaka, IN, who told police dispatchers that a person had been shot [previously mistakenly appearing as Burnett St in prior release]. Mishawaka Police Dispatchers lost telephone contact with this individual as officers began arriving in the neighborhood.

When Mishawaka Police officers were unable to contact anyone inside 819 Burdette Street, the Mishawaka/St. Joseph County S.W.A.T. team was activated and responded to assist officers at the scene. After continued failed attempts to contact anyone inside 819 Burdette Street, S.W.A.T. members made entry to the residence where they discovered the bodies of two males inside the residence, both suffering apparent gunshot wound injuries. Officers determined both men were deceased.

Mishawaka Police Department officers secured the scene. A representative of the St. Joseph County Coroner Office was contacted and, per protocol, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated to handle the investigation.

Witnesses have been interviewed by C.M.H.U. Investigators learned that Mr. Banks and Mr. Danneffel were in a romantic relationship and lived together at the Burdette St address. Evidence indicates that Mr. Danneffel shot Mr. Banks, and then placed the call to the Mishawaka Police Dispatch Center saying that he shot Banks. Danneffel then shot himself before officers could make contact with him.

