South Bend woman sentenced in two armed robberies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman is sentenced for her role in two armed robberies.

33-year-old Crystal Egan has been sentenced to 102 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to documents, Egan took part in two armed robberies in November 2019, including a bank and a tobacco store. Egan aided in planning the robberies and was the driver for each.

On July 8, Joshua Gant was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his role in one of the robberies. Two others, Armand White and Daniel Scott, are awaiting sentencing.

