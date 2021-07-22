Advertisement

South Bend announces ‘Build the Budget’ initiative

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend will have a lot more money to spend next year, and officials are looking for a lot more public input in setting spending priorities.

Mayor James Mueller today announced his “Build the Budget” program. The first of three public input sessions is set for Aug. 5 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. That’s in addition to the eight budget meetings scheduled before the Common Council.

The federal government’s American recovery plan will put $58.9 million additional dollars in the city’s pocket.

“The overall city budget is over $300 million a year, but when you look at core operations, it’s closer to $100 million,” Mueller says. “So, when you think of nearly $60 million, that’s almost three-fifths of annual operating dollars. So that’s significant in terms of the different projects and impact we can have in our neighborhoods.”

Citizens can take a budget survey online, or call 311 to leave budget feedback by voicemail.

