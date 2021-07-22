Advertisement

Manning, Tigers win 6th in row, hand Texas 8th straight loss

The Rangers have lost eight in a row.
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game...
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Detroit.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DETROIT (AP) - Matt Manning pitched six strong innings and the Detroit Tigers won their sixth straight game, beating the skidding Texas Rangers 4-2. Robbie Grossman, Zack Short and Akil Baddoo hit home runs as the Tigers matched their longest winning streak since an eight-game run in 2016. Detroit has allowed a total of seven runs during this success string. The Rangers have lost eight in a row. They’ve been outscored 47-5 in six games since the All-Star break and have played 69 straight innings without holding a lead.

