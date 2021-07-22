Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigation
Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home
Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Mishawaka man killed in Elkhart crash
Royer is now the fifth person to be exonerated from Elkhart, and the second in this case alone....
Elkhart man exonerated of 2002 murder

Latest News

A Plymouth mother is turning her pain into purpose after losing one of her seven-week-old twins...
‘Just in Case Foundation’ raising awareness for SIDS
The state of Indiana is offering up to $50 million in matching grant money to make big things...
READI grant proposals being reviewed
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200