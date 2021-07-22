Kraken expansion draft showcases Seattle, lacks drama

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Kraken at their expansion draft introduced pending free agent Chris Driedger as their first goaltender and passed on Montreal’s Carey Price. Driedger agreed to terms on a $10.5 million, three-year contract to join Seattle. Kraken general manager Ron Francis says the front office had discussions about Price before deciding to move in another direction. All 30 selections leaked out hours before the expansion draft began. Seattle took Calgary captain Mark Giordano and New York Islanders winger Jordan Eberle among their picks.

The Kraken decided to snag Chicago Blackhawks right wing John Quenneville, who has scored just two goals over his 42-game career. Seattle also selected Detroit Red Wings defenseman Dennis Cholowski. The Wings former first round pick scored just one goal for Detroit last season.

