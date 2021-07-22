Kepler, Polanco power Twins past AL Central-leading Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Max Kepler homered in his second straight game, Jorge Polanco also went deep, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Wednesday night. The Twins beat the AL Central leaders for just the fourth time in 16 games. They bounced back after Chicago rallied late to win Tuesday’s game and came out on top after losing five of six. Michael Pineda (4-5) went five innings, allowing one run and four hits, in his first win since May 26.

