Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metro Homicide investigation
Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home
Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
A 27-year-old man died in a crash Thursday night.
Mishawaka man killed in Elkhart crash
Royer is now the fifth person to be exonerated from Elkhart, and the second in this case alone....
Elkhart man exonerated of 2002 murder

Latest News

A Plymouth mother is turning her pain into purpose after losing one of her seven-week-old twins...
‘Just in Case Foundation’ raising awareness for SIDS
The state of Indiana is offering up to $50 million in matching grant money to make big things...
READI grant proposals being reviewed
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival
Jerry Linville should’ve been flying to Las Vegas from the South Bend International Airport...
Airfare scam costs Goshen man $1200