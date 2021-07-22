Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Sun and Clouds Today, Storms Likely Friday

Scattered storms move back into the forecast by Friday morning with the chance for some heavy rainfall. More storms along with heat and humidity over the weekend. The details on your First Alert Forecast right now!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: A mixture of sun and clouds with a touch more humidity. Highs reaching into the lower 80s. The swim risk is down too low on Lake Michigan, so it is a great day to enjoy the beach! High of 82.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few high clouds but mostly clear skies and calm winds will allow some patchy fog to develop during the morning hours. Watch for some patchy dense for towards morning. We see scattered thunderstorms develop into the early morning hours as well. Low of 68.

FRIDAY: Scattered thunderstorms develop early and persist through the early afternoon. Localized heavier pockets of rain are possible along with some gusty winds. Later in the afternoon the chance for scattered storms gets lower. Staying warm and humid. High of 84.

SATURDAY: Warm and humid with a mixture of sun and clouds. The clouds increase late in the evening as a front approaches the area. A line of showers and storms are likely to roll through during the evening and overnight hours. This brings the possibility of severe weather and we will keep an eye on this. High of 88.

LONG RANGE: A few scattered storms stick around into Sunday morning before the clouds begin to clear. We see the warm and humidity stick around. The upper 80s are likely through the beginning of next week. The combination of the warmth and humidity are going to make it feel a little warmer than the actual temperatures. The heat index will be in the lower to middle 90s through the beginning of next week.

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, July 21st, 2021

Wednesday’s High: 80

Wednesday’s Low: 62

Precipitation: 0.00″

