Edison Park Neighborhood residents have concerns about future housing for homeless people

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group of residents in the Edison Park neighborhood say they’re concerned a new development for those facing homelessness will bring crime to the area.

16 News Now listened in on a conversation between them and city leaders including Mayor James Mueller right by the future site of Hope Avenue Supportive Homes.

Residents not only said they’re concerned more crime will come to their neighborhood if more people experiencing homelessness move in, but they also said they’re afraid for the elementary school students who will be in class right across the street.

Residents and the mayor spoke for roughly twenty minutes about the crime, drugs, and violence they believe will come to their neighborhood once Hope Avenue Homes starts accepting residents.

The Heritage Foundation says the apartments are part of their permanent supportive housing solution to homelessness with recovery coaches, case managers, skills trainers, and other supportive services to help residents.

No one with a history of violence or sexual offenses will be allowed to live there, off-duty police officers will be around for security, and residents are subject to eviction for illegal behavior.

Those living in the neighborhood say they don’t think these security measures will be enough.

“We’ve talked with several people who’ve dealt with the homeless and they’ve said that they’re violent people no matter what, and the Heritage Foundation is saying that they aren’t going to be that way but we don’t know that,” said Edison Park neighborhood resident Nicholas Berkebile.

The Heritage Foundation Director Marco Mariani said in a statement, “The South Bend Heritage Foundation and their community partners remain excited and pleased with bringing home building projects to the community. We are excited to offer homes and support for people who need it most.”

Mayor James Mueller said “The City supports safe, affordable housing options across our community, including projects like South Bend Heritage’s Hope Avenue Homes. We want to work with the neighborhood to make sure this project is successful,” reacting to his conversation with neighborhood residents earlier today.

Hope Avenue Home expects to open this coming spring. You can head the South Bend Heritage Foundation website to learn more about the development and safety features they’ll have in place.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.