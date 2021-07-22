Advertisement

Donate to 16 Pack-A-Backpack today

16 Pack-A-Backpack
16 Pack-A-Backpack(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Like many things, the cost of school supplies is going up.

And right now, families here in Michiana are struggling to afford those things for their kids. But people just like you are pitching in to help our kids get ready for school.

Just $10 is all it takes to make a difference in one child’s life. The donation will provide a backpack and supplies to help a child as they start the new school year.

All you have to do is head to wndu.com/16packabackpack right now to help.

