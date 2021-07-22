Abbott 1-hitter leads US over Canada 1-0, 2-0 softball start

FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) - Monica Abbott pitched a one-hitter, center fielder Haylie McCleney and second baseman Ali Aguilar combined to throw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning and the United States beat Canada 1-0 for a 2-0 start. Amanda Chidester hit an RBI single in the fifth off loser Jenna Caira that scored McCleney. McCleney went 3 for 3 with a walk and has reached base seven times in the two games. Trying to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008, the Americans are getting just enough offense.

