Abbott 1-hitter leads US over Canada 1-0, 2-0 softball start

Trying to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008, the Americans are getting just enough offense.
United States' Monica Abbott celebrates after defeating Canada in their softball game at the...
United States' Monica Abbott celebrates after defeating Canada in their softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Fukushima, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) - Monica Abbott pitched a one-hitter, center fielder Haylie McCleney and second baseman Ali Aguilar combined to throw out the potential tying run at the plate in the sixth inning and the United States beat Canada 1-0 for a 2-0 start. Amanda Chidester hit an RBI single in the fifth off loser Jenna Caira that scored McCleney. McCleney went 3 for 3 with a walk and has reached base seven times in the two games. Trying to regain the gold medal they lost to Japan in 2008, the Americans are getting just enough offense.

