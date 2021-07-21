Wednesday’s Child: Josiah’s big wish

(WNDU) - There are foster teenagers in need of adoption. Grant Me Hope is an organization that helps promote the stories of teens, like 14-year-old Josiah.

Josiah is a Michigan youth who has been waiting for adoption for the past two years. He’s a good and kind young man who has big goals -to play professional sports!

“My dream is probably to be a basketball player,” said Josiah. “One wish for me is being in the NBA and playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.”

Josiah knows he will need to work hard and keep his grades up. He enjoys school.

“I like math. It’s my favorite subject because it’s fun,” said Josiah. “It’s fun and I like to do equations.”

He’s also good at art.

“I like it because you can draw whatever you’re thinking of. Imagine,” said Josiah. “I like to draw people.”

Josiah is looking for certain people to call his family. He would like parents with an older son and a dog.

“I’d like to live in the city,” said Josiah. As for things he would like to do with his family?

“Whatever they want to do,” said Josiah. “I like a family that cares for me and loves me.”

