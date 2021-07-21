Silver Beach Carousel re-opening July 23

Mich. (WNDU) - Good news for beachgoers: The Silver Beach Carousel is re-opening soon!

The carousel officially opens this Friday, July 23.

But things will be a little different this time around.

To make sure the ride is Covid-safe, riders will have to sign up in advance for a one-hour time slot Friday and Saturday each week.

During your reserved time, you can ride the carousel as often as you want.

Between each session, volunteers will disinfect the ride.

You can reserve a time slot online for $8 per person.

Just visit carouselrsvp.com.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.