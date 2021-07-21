Advertisement

Silver Beach Carousel re-opening July 23

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Mich. (WNDU) - Good news for beachgoers: The Silver Beach Carousel is re-opening soon!

The carousel officially opens this Friday, July 23.

But things will be a little different this time around.

To make sure the ride is Covid-safe, riders will have to sign up in advance for a one-hour time slot Friday and Saturday each week.

During your reserved time, you can ride the carousel as often as you want.

Between each session, volunteers will disinfect the ride.

You can reserve a time slot online for $8 per person.

Just visit carouselrsvp.com.

