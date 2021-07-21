Advertisement

Second round winners in ‘MI Shot To Win’ sweepstakes announced

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the second round winners in the “MI Shot To Win” sweepstakes Wednesday morning.

Specifically, the winners of the $1 million dollar prize and $250,000 dollar prize were announced. The millionaire plans to use her money to pay off some college tuition and loans for her daughter who is in dental school.

The sweepstakes is aimed at increasing vaccination rates to reach the state and national goals of a 70 percent vaccination rate for those ages 16 and older.

The sweepstakes ends Aug. 3.

