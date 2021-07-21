‘Roadeo’ like no other rolls into Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A “roadeo” like no other took place Wednesday in Elkhart County.

Ten experienced bus drivers from the Midwest Bus & Motorcoach Association tested their skills in this one-of-a-kind bus-handling competition. Each driver navigated seven different obstacles representing different conditions out on the highway.

Organizers say it is a great way to make sure the drivers have the customer’s safety in mind while on the road. “We’re working hard to prove that we’re safe and ready to travel anytime anyone is ready to go,” says David James, chairman of the Midwest Bus & Motorcoach Association.

The winner will compete in the national competition in California.

