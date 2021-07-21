Advertisement

Powerful magnitude-6.8 quake shakes Panama and Costa Rica

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY (AP) - A powerful magnitude-6.8 earthquake has shaken Panama and Costa Rica.

The epicenter was relatively far from the largest population centers, though, and there are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says Wednesday’s quake was centered off the Pacific coast of Panama and Costa Rica’s shared border, about 30 miles south of Punta de Burica, Panama. It occurred at a depth of about six miles.

The tremor was not felt in Panama’s capital, but shaking occurred in some parts of western Panama and Costa Rica. Authorities say they have begun to inspect structures for any damage.

7/21/2021 6:10:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

