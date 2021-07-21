Advertisement

Pelosi bans Indiana Rep. Banks from serving on Jan. 6 committee

By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is withdrawing all five GOP picks for the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

That came just minutes after Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans on the list, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

Pelosi has the authority to reject names, but she acknowledged her moved was “unprecedented.” Shortly after announcing her decision, McCarthy decided to pull all five members from the committee, saying “this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth.”

Meanwhile, Banks is speaking out. “We said all along that this was a purely partisan exercise by the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of me and Jim Jordan shows once again she is the most partisan figure in America today.”

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

