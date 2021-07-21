Notre Dame men’s basketball sets tone for season during summer workouts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday morning, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team completed it’s ninth practice of the summer.

“Great to be in with our guys,” Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey said. “What you saw today has been the format for nine of them where certainly we need to address the defensive end of the floor.”

This year’s team is bringing back much of the talent from last season with four of the five starters coming back to the Bend for another season.

There are several fresh faces on the Irish this year including former local high school standouts JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley along with Yale transfer big man Paul Atkinson Jr.

“It is very important,” Irish guard Trey Wertz said. “We missed out on it last year and it showed during the year with our chemistry. I think getting everybody here, the freshmen on campus and [Atkinson], and building that chemistry throughout the summer will definitely pay off down the road.”

The Irish believe these summer workouts are crucial to set the team up for success and to build chemistry ahead of the season.

“These summer workouts are very important,” Irish guard Prentiss Hubb said. “Just to figure out each other. Figure out who does what on the team and just to get that good team chemistry that we weren’t able to get during the COVID year.”

There will be just one more summer practice before the team takes a break before the fall semester begins.

The team’s last summer practice will be on Thursday.

Brey says he hopes practice officially begins for his team on October 1.

