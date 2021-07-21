Advertisement

Notre Dame men’s basketball sets tone for season during summer workouts

This year’s team is bringing back much of the talent from last season with four of the five starters coming back to the Bend for another season.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday morning, the Notre Dame men’s basketball team completed it’s ninth practice of the summer.

“Great to be in with our guys,” Notre Dame men’s basketball head coach Mike Brey said. “What you saw today has been the format for nine of them where certainly we need to address the defensive end of the floor.”

This year’s team is bringing back much of the talent from last season with four of the five starters coming back to the Bend for another season.

There are several fresh faces on the Irish this year including former local high school standouts JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley along with Yale transfer big man Paul Atkinson Jr.

“It is very important,” Irish guard Trey Wertz said. “We missed out on it last year and it showed during the year with our chemistry. I think getting everybody here, the freshmen on campus and [Atkinson], and building that chemistry throughout the summer will definitely pay off down the road.”

The Irish believe these summer workouts are crucial to set the team up for success and to build chemistry ahead of the season.

“These summer workouts are very important,” Irish guard Prentiss Hubb said. “Just to figure out each other. Figure out who does what on the team and just to get that good team chemistry that we weren’t able to get during the COVID year.”

There will be just one more summer practice before the team takes a break before the fall semester begins.

The team’s last summer practice will be on Thursday.

Brey says he hopes practice officially begins for his team on October 1.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former South Bend Housing Authority director, others charged
Metro Homicide investigation
Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home
St. Joseph River at Riverside Dr & Darden Rd
Crews respond to call of car in St. Joseph River
Back-to-school health guidance
Return to school guidelines for Indiana districts
South Bend factory fined $35,000 for unsafe working conditions
South Bend factory fined $35,000 for unsafe working conditions

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton (24) looks to pass under pressure from Phoenix Suns guard...
Former Domer Pat Connaughton and Milwaukee Bucks win 2021 NBA Finals over Phoenix Suns
Tanner Kohlhepp signs pro contract with Tigers.
Irish pitcher Tanner Kohlhepp signs pro contract with Tigers
Mike Brey surveys the gym during a summer workout on July 20, 2021.
Mike Brey proud of Irish NBA Finals buzz
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game...
Jackie Young makes Team USA 3x3 after Katie Lou Samuelson tests positive for COVID-19