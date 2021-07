ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash early Wednesday morning in Elkhart.

It happened around 1:05 a.m. at the intersection of Old U.S. 20 and Lexington Park. Officials say the car left the road and hit a large steel support beam.

44-year-old Justin Bidlack of Mishawaka died on scene. Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.