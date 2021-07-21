Advertisement

Police investigating after two found dead at Mishawaka home

Metro Homicide investigation
Metro Homicide investigation(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The County Metro Homicide Unit is responding to a home in Mishawaka where two people were found dead.

It happened at the 800 block of Burdette Street overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Police were initially called for shots fired, but when officers arrived, they couldn’t make contact with people inside the home.

We have a reporter there working to learn more about what happened.

