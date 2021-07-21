Marian High School alum Riley Tirotta signs first pro contract with Blue Jays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Late Monday night, former Marian High School baseball star Riley Tirotta signed his first pro contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tirotta’s deal is worth $125,000, according to MLB reporter Jim Callis.

12th-rder Riley Tirotta signs w/@BlueJays for $125k. Dayton 3B, can show plus-plus speed & plus raw power & arm, tied for Atlantic-10 lead with 16 HR, stole 14 bases. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 20, 2021

The Dayton infielder shined this past season. Tirotta was tied for the Atlantic-10 lead with 16 home runs while recording a .337 bating average in 2021...

Tirotta is still working out for the Blue Jays down in Florida for the next few weeks before he will be assigned to a minor league team.

