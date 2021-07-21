Marian High School alum Riley Tirotta signs first pro contract with Blue Jays
Tirotta is still working out for the Blue Jays down in Florida for the next few weeks before he will be assigned to a minor league team.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Late Monday night, former Marian High School baseball star Riley Tirotta signed his first pro contract with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Tirotta’s deal is worth $125,000, according to MLB reporter Jim Callis.
The Dayton infielder shined this past season. Tirotta was tied for the Atlantic-10 lead with 16 home runs while recording a .337 bating average in 2021...
