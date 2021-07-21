Kysre Gondrezick signs deal with Wilson basketball

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - former Benton Harbor High School hoops star and Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick has signed a deal with Wilson basketball.

We are excited to welcome the #4 pick from the 2021 @WNBA draft to the Wilson Ad Staff!



She’s put in the work, yet her journey has just begun. We can’t wait to see where @KysreRae's clean handles & arsenal of offensive weaponry will take her in this league. 🙌#wilsonbasketball pic.twitter.com/wSLsy39U5X — Wilson Basketball (@WilsonBasktball) July 21, 2021

She will be on Wilson’s advisory staff.

Gondrezick is pumped to join the team. She says she’s played with the Wilson Evolution ball for her entire life.

It’s a family thing for me 🖤🏀



So excited to be joining the @WilsonBasktball family! I’ve been playing with an EVO my whole life and this ball has a special place in my heart.



Make sure to shoot them a follow to see what we have in store.#WilsonBasketball #BondedByBall pic.twitter.com/anFRhpCjJy — Kysre Gondrezick (@KysreRae) July 21, 2021

This isn’t the first big deal Gondrezick has signed. Before the season, Gondrezkick signed a three-year shoe deal with Adidas.

Right now, Gondrezick and the Fever are on a midseason break due to the Olympics. The last part of the season won’t pick up again until August 15.

