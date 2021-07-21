Kysre Gondrezick signs deal with Wilson basketball

Advertisement

Indiana Fever's Kysre Gondrezick (4) during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun...
Indiana Fever's Kysre Gondrezick (4) during a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun , Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)(Stew Milne | AP)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - former Benton Harbor High School hoops star and Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick has signed a deal with Wilson basketball.

She will be on Wilson’s advisory staff.

Gondrezick is pumped to join the team. She says she’s played with the Wilson Evolution ball for her entire life.

This isn’t the first big deal Gondrezick has signed. Before the season, Gondrezkick signed a three-year shoe deal with Adidas.

Right now, Gondrezick and the Fever are on a midseason break due to the Olympics. The last part of the season won’t pick up again until August 15.

